Italy wins sad award for most economically inactive in the EU

Office love stories from water cooler to click of a mouse If you have fallen hopelessly in love with a colleague and you don't know how to tell him/her, today it is possible to let a robot do the dirty work for you. Thanks to the new and well-publicized meeting app Fleed that can be installed easily on any company's computer

10 films to understand the reality of the European society The 10 films competing for this year's Lux Film Prize have been revealed. The movies, selected by the Lux Film Prize's selection panel, cover a variety of situations: young people coming of age, activists for social change, people struggling to start a new life in a new context, or those

Italy can now include lonliness on its list of woes Sun and great food are not enough to guarantee a good quality of life for Italians, recently pronounced the loneliest in Europe. Compared to the EU average of 6%, more than 13% of Italians confess that they have no one upon whom they can depend, when in need. This unexpected

In Spain father's last name no longer takes precedence over mother's In Spain, starting from this June 30th, the father's last name will no longer automatically come before the mother's. After that date, in fact, the Civil Registry reform, that regulates the legal name of the newborn, will be in force. Up until now, the Iberian Peninsula used a system that

Facebook culprit for increase in divorces In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico,