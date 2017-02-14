Italy the model for catering by Down syndrome individuals

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.14

There are already many in Italy, but in France, that in Nantes is the first restaurant managed by Down syndrome youths. Known as Le Reflet, we are the heart of the Loire Valley. Here, six young people with trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) spend their time between the dining room and kitchen, ready to serve clients with delicious dishes made entirely by themselves. The operation is all under the careful direction of a special team of tutors that teaches these young people to navigate the demands of culinary schedules, the needs of customers and ongoing training. Inspired by an idea of Flore Lelièvre, a young female university student with a Down syndrome brother, Le Rèflet is completely booked out every day thanks to its friendly and welcoming restaurateurs. Its main aim is to encourage the inclusion and autonomy of these individuals prior to the future demise of their parents, imitating its Italian counterparts, who for years have instigated dozens of initiatives of this kind in the country.