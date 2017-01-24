Italy spends enormous sums on judicial errors and illegal detentions

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.24

From 1992 until today, Italy has spent over 648 million euro on illegal detentions and 43 million euro on judicial errors. Enrico Costa, the current Italian Minister of Family and Regional Affairs, has recently presented these data to the National Association of Magistrates. Regarding judicial errors, in 2016, six cases were found against Italy, to a sum of 10 million euro. However, the cases of illegal detentions are those that have cost the country monstrous amounts, as much as 30 million in 2016, with timeframes that are always getting longer. “As a Minister who addresses matters having to do with the Family – Costa declared – I am personally affected by an illegal detention of a person or a judicial error, who has a person locked up, erroneously, for up to 10 years”. This is, more or less, what we are talking about in terms of time behind bars. But, who pays for the errors committed? For the upcoming reform of the penal system, Minister Costa has proposed an annual report that will be presented to Parliament, with updated data pertaining to illegal detention, and he proposes penalties against the Magistrates guilty of having ordered them”. Curious whether they will like this measure.

