by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.05
Italy says stop to doctors taking selfies at the hospital
It is no longer acceptable to tolerate doctors and nurses who, in Italy, take selfies while they are working. According to a recent circular letter by the Ministry of Health, in fact, it is necessary that all the institutions representing these categories take all the needed initiatives in order to stem this phenomenon. In the document we read that the Italian press is increasingly reporting events like these: health professionals sharing, on social networks, pictures taken during their working activity in the hospital wards and even inside the operating room of public and private facilities, sometimes violating patient’s privacy. A spectacularization that can not be allowed in such a delicate field as the clinical one and which can seriously compromise the image of the healthcare personnel itself and the trust relationship between these professionals and their patients.

