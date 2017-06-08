Italy requires vaccination for school enrolment

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.08

In Italy, the new law that requires vaccination prior to school enrolment, is in effect today, for institutions of compulsory education. And for parents who do not comply, the law introduces fines that are quite high. Approved by the Council of Ministers on May 19th, and published in the Official Gazette yesterday, the document pertains to children in the 0 – 16 age group, and provides detailed information on which vaccines are required. The number of free, required vaccines has gone from 4 to 12, and are as follows:

1. anti-polio;

2. anti-diptheria;

3. anti-tetanus;

4. anti-hepatitis B;

5. anti-pertussis;

6. anti-Haemophilus influenzae tipo b;

7. anti-meningococci B;

8. anti-meningococci C;

9. anti-measles;

10. anti-rubella;

11. anti-mumps;

12. anti-varicella.

Italy’s Minister of Health expressed enormous satisfaction over the new measure, and was quick to remind everyone of the objective set by the world health organization (WHO) “to reach a level of immunization equal to 95% of the population, in order to guarantee a level of safety to all citizens within the country”. In addition, guide was published and distributed that explains to citizens details about the new regulation.