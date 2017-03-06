Italy offers bonus for private companies who hire young Neets

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.06

Italy has offered private companies incentives for hiring young Neets. The program is offered only to those who have signed up for the initiative “Garanzia Giovani” (Guarantee for Youth). The government monies allocated for this program total €200 million, and can be accessed in 12 monthly payments, starting from the hiring date (per employee), and are stipulated as follows:

• 50% of social security contributions to be paid by the employer, with a maximum payment by employer of €4,030 based on the yearly salary paid per employee, for individuals hired with a limited-period contract (including the extension period);

• a social security contribution of employer, with a maximum of €8,060 based on annual salary of an employee hired with a full-time, long-term contract.

This program is targeted to business owners, and they need to apply for acceptance, by sending to the Italian Social Security Institute (Inps) the specific forms found online at “Occ.Giov” that will be available in the next few days on the institution’s website.