Italy makes top 10 of best countries in the world for children

Italy makes top 10 of best countries in the world for childrenby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.05
Italy has made the list of top 10 best countries in the world to be a child. Ahead of Germany, Spain, France, and Great Britain. At least that’s what the report published by Save the Children attests: to arrive at this classification, a 172 countries were evaluated. The results also indicated that Niger is the country where children’s existence is most threatened, where their lives and overall development are most at risk: followed by Angola, Mali, Republic of Central Africa, and Somalia. Norway, Slovenia and Finland were indicated as the nations where children have the most favorable environment. Other facts revealed were regarding the number of minors who don’t go to school at all, 263 million, and the number of children who are involved in various forms of child labor , including dangerous jobs that place their physical and psychological well-being at risk :168 million, which amounts to more than the total amount of children living in Europe. Six million children die each year before the age of 5, from causes that are easily preventable, such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria, while 156 million with less than 5 years of age are affected by acute malnutrition that seriously compromises their growth.
School lunches help save millions of British children from hunger
As many as 3 million British children are at risk of malnutrition by the end of the school year. In fact, there has been an increase in the number of families who could not otherwise provide regular, healthy, and balanced daily meals for their child, without the assistance of the school. Read More.
Child poverty rate to hit 30% in Britain after Brexit
The upward trend in child poverty in the UK has continued for the third year running, with the percentage of children classed as poor at its highest level since the start of the decade, according to household data published by the UK government. About 4 million, or around 30%, are Read More.
For kids on the streets, B&B represent a “non-solution”
England's “solution B&B” for homeless children is under attack. In the absence of financial resources and structures dedicated to this population, the British mayors have already decided to take in 2,500 homeless minors, using make-shift bed and breakfast operations. With super-small rooms and lacking even the minimal requirements for adequate Read More.
The Italian rocker who wants to be good for Save the Children
The hardest judge of "X Factor Italia" is the star of the new Save the Children’s campaign. He is Manuel Agnelli, the frontman of the Italian alternative rock band called Afterhours, and he lent his image to the Christmas Jumper Day. The initiative that ask everyone to post on the Read More.
Too many poor children in Italy
In Italy, almost 1 child out of 3 is at risk of poverty and social exclusion. Equal to 32.1% of the total, against a EU average of 27.7%, and very far from the figure of some countries with an effective welfare system, such as the Netherlands and Germany who manage Read More.
In Italy 1/3 of the children are at risk of poverty
In Italy 3.5 million minors are at risk of poverty and social exclusion. This disheartening fact has just been released by Eurostat, just in time for Universal Children’s Day, which will take place on Sunday, November 20th. This latest Eurostat report highlights that in the year 2015, 26.9% of the Read More.