Italy makes top 10 of best countries in the world for children

by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.05

Italy has made the list of top 10 best countries in the world to be a child. Ahead of Germany, Spain, France, and Great Britain. At least that’s what the report published by Save the Children attests: to arrive at this classification, a 172 countries were evaluated. The results also indicated that Niger is the country where children’s existence is most threatened, where their lives and overall development are most at risk: followed by Angola, Mali, Republic of Central Africa, and Somalia. Norway, Slovenia and Finland were indicated as the nations where children have the most favorable environment. Other facts revealed were regarding the number of minors who don’t go to school at all, 263 million, and the number of children who are involved in various forms of child labor , including dangerous jobs that place their physical and psychological well-being at risk :168 million, which amounts to more than the total amount of children living in Europe. Six million children die each year before the age of 5, from causes that are easily preventable, such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria, while 156 million with less than 5 years of age are affected by acute malnutrition that seriously compromises their growth.