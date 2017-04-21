Italy leader in EU for granting citizenship to immigrants

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.21

Italy is the leader in Europe for the number of immigrants granted citizenship. In 2015, of a total of 841,246 beneficiaries of this status throughout the 28 member states, 178,000 were residents of the “Bel Paese”. Of these, 19.7% were Albanian, 18.2% Moroccan, and 8.1% Romanian. According to the recently published Eurostat report, no other nation on the Old Continent, recognized this status civitatis to so many immigrants: Bengali, Filipino, Senegalese, Ghanaian, Serbian and Egyptians. A record that is all the more startling, if one considers that the total number of “new” citizenships granted on a European level was less than 890,000 for the year 2014 and 980,000 in 2013.