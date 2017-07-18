Italy is reconfirmed to have the European record of young NEET

Italy is reconfirmed to have the European record of young NEETby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.18
In Italy, almost one in five young people between the ages of 15 and 24, does not have a job, do not look for it, nor is engaged in a course of study or training. These are the so-called Neet and Italy is reconfirmed to have one of the highest rates in the European Union: 19.9% against an average in the Old Continent of 11.5%. The figure emerges from the latest survey on employment and social developments in Europe just published by the EU Commission. In addition, the report highlights how in 2016 in Italy youth unemployment – between the ages of 15 and 24 – was 37.8%, down from 40.3% in 2015 but still the third in Europe after Greece ( 47.3%) and Spain (44.4%). Who can find a job, however, in over 15% of cases has atypical contracts (between the ages of 25 and 39, in the United Kingdom is less than 5%, in 2014). Finally, if you are under 30, you earn on average less than 60% of a 60-year-old worker.
