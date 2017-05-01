Italy is not a country with a “start-up” culture

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.01

Young Italians are not attracted to entrepreneurism, not because they are lazy, but for fear of failing. At least, that is the snapshot that has emerged in Ranstad’s 3-month report Enterpreneurship Outlook 2017. Leave behind employment to start a new business is something that more men consider, primarily those under 45. But, actually only 1 in 3 would risk becoming a business owner, because the overall perception is that the system does not offer enough guarantees and tends to create more obstacles than incentives. For these reasons, as high as 64 % of Italians decides to take a pass on creating a start-up, citing that “the risk of failure is too high”. Countries where young people have the most faith in launching a new business are: India, United States and Canada, with 80 % expressing a favorable opinion regarding start-up activities. Italy, on the other hand, finds itself among the countries at the bottom of the list, with Greece and Japan (respectively with 34, 28 e 20 %).