Italy invests too little in the prevention of tumors

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.01

Italy spends only €5 billion each year to prevent tumors. Which amounts to only 4.2% of the total healthcare system budget, instead of the 5% ceiling that had been established by the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA). The complaint was advanced by AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), that recently presented its 2017 report to the Senate, regarding oncological practices in the country. In which, it was highlighted that 365,800 new diagnoses of cancer are recorded each year in Italy, which translates to about 1,000 each day. During the presentation, the importance of investing in prevention was emphasized. Both from an economic and healthcare perspective. The figures demonstrate this perfectly: if one thinks that €1 invested corresponds to a savings in medical treatments of €2.9 and that 40% of cancer cases in Italy could be avoided if lifestyle changes were made, and if programs evaluating possible cancer causing components in the environment as well as cancer screening were adopted according to guidelines.