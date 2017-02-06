Italy, highest number of architects in Europe, but some of lowest salaries

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.06

Italy has the highest number of architects in Europe. In fact, 27% of the total number. At least these are the data that have emerged from the recently published report by Cresme (Center for Social and Economic Research for the Construction Market). As many as 2.5 every 1000 inhabitants, against the European average of 0.96. Which makes Italy the country with the highest number of architects, in absolute and relative terms. Italian builders, however, do not have numbers to brag about. Their average annual income of €19,000 puts them at 19°place out of 27 European countries. Below the incomes earned in Turkey, Slovenia and Estonia, and, in any event, far from the estimated European average of €29,000. The difficult situation for architects in Italy is documented in the Cresme report, that used data from surveys conducted by Almalaurea, regarding the incomes of Italian architects. It was revealed that within 5 years of having received the second level degree (similar to a U.S. Masters), with an average age of 32, Italian architects receive a monthly salary of less than 1,190 euro, against the general European average of 1,360 euro.