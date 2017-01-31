Italy having trouble finding skilled workers for key positions

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.01.31

Jobs are going unfilled in Italy, due to lack of qualified candidates. Businesses in both the north and south of Italy are unable to find the employees they need. As reported by one of the nation’s trade associations, Unioncamera, in the first 3 months of 2017, almost one out of five open positions (20 %) is considered by business management as “difficult to fill”. In 2016, these “impossible to find” employees were estimated at 12 %. The professional profiles most difficult to find are: engineers, architects, executives, and specialized workers. The industry sectors hardes hit by this problem are metallurgic, telecommunications, and technology, where 4 out of 10 positions is difficult to fill. This scenario is transversal and can be found in all regions of Italy. Those with the most serious gaps are Veneto, Lombardy and Piedmont, but the situation in the southern regions of Campania, Puglia and Sicily also report figures exceeding 10%.