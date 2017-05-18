Italy has now a law to fight cyberbullying

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.18

The law on cyberbullying is now a reality in Italy. It was approved unanimously, after three years of discussion, by the Chamber of Deputies with 432 yes. Just one non-voter. The text presents important news in matter of protection of children victims of abuses and aggressions via Internet. Firstly, the text introduces in the legal order the definition of cyberbullying. Then, it gives children and adolescents the possibility to report themselves threatens and violence suffered via chatrooms, emails, social networks, blogs, websites, etc. Last but not least, it allows to create a fund and a task-force of technical experts to help prevent the diffusion of the phenomenon.