Italy can now include lonliness on its list of woes

In Spain father’s last name no longer takes precedence over mother’s In Spain, starting from this June 30th, the father’s last name will no longer automatically come before the mother’s. After that date, in fact, the Civil Registry reform, that regulates the legal name of the newborn, will be in force. Up until now, the Iberian Peninsula used a system that Read More.

Facebook culprit for increase in divorces In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico, Read More.

Fake separations help couples pay less taxes In Italy, couples can be legally separated without ever divorcing. But, some couples have figured out that this could be a creative way to pay less taxes. In fact the estimates of these creative, false marriage crises, have been as high as 7% of all legal separations: approximately 6,400 out Read More.

Call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital Launch of financial incentive and call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital and 2019 European Green Leaf Awards. The competition for both awards is now open with more details on the European Green Capital Award application to be found here and the European Green Leaf Award application here. Read More.

Denmark is the top quality of life nation in the world Denmark is the best nation in the world based on the quality of life it offers. According to the Social Progress Index (SPI), an annually study that ranked Denmark first out of 128 nations based on scores in 50 indicators such as access to electricity, air pollution, violent crime, criminality, Read More.