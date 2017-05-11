Italians who download child pornography in form of cartoons risk prison

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.11

In Italy, it’s possible for someone to go to prison for having downloaded child pornography from the internet in the form of comics or cartoons. In fact, the Supreme Court clarified that it is a crime to knowingly obtain images that are drawings or comic images that clearly depict “subjects that are minors, who are victims of sexual acts”. On one condition, however: that they appear as true, probable actions. The incriminating material, considered abject and horrifying, was made up of numerous files in which very young, nude baby girls, with hands bound, were forced to suffer acts of violence or be penetrated. However, in order to be found guilty of child pornography in cases like this, the material has to have been created with technological instruments sophisticated enough to render the fictional scenes very real and believable, to the point of stimulating the sexual libido towards children, and therefore, placing them in serious harm and compromising their safety.