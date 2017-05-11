Italians who download child pornography in form of cartoons risk prison

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.11
Italians who download child pornography in form of cartoons risk prison
  • Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Whatsapp
  • Print
Attachments

In Italy, it’s possible for someone to go to prison for having downloaded child pornography from the internet in the form of comics or cartoons. In fact, the Supreme Court clarified that it is a crime to knowingly obtain images that are drawings or comic images that clearly depict “subjects that are minors, who are victims of sexual acts”. On one condition, however: that they appear as true, probable actions. The incriminating material, considered abject and horrifying, was made up of numerous files in which very young, nude baby girls, with hands bound, were forced to suffer acts of violence or be penetrated. However, in order to be found guilty of child pornography in cases like this, the material has to have been created with technological instruments sophisticated enough to render the fictional scenes very real and believable, to the point of stimulating the sexual libido towards children, and therefore, placing them in serious harm and compromising their safety.

Related:

  • Today divorce is all about Facebook use not possessions

    For the first time in Italy, two parents have come to a legal agreement to prevent publication of the photos of their children on Facebook. The protagonists are a co-habiting couple who upon deciding to split up decided to turn to the Court of Mantua and request that the judge Read More...

  • Only you, dear parents, can fight against Internet dangers

    It is well-known that Internet is a trap for children. But nobody knows that also filters activated on home computers can’t prevent them from getting into troubles. Despite Pcs are provided with filters that restrict access to some web contents, 25% of children, indeed, visit dangerous websites that put them Read More...

  • Rise in reports of forced marriage in UK

    In 2016 Britain's Forced Marriage Unit (FMU) recorded 1,428 cases of forced marriage through its public helpline and email service, up from 1,220 the year before. Around a quarter of cases in 2016 involved children under 18, but most victims were between 18 and 24 years old. The unit also Read More...