Italians who are deaf now have a complete online about resource just for them

What about falling in love with a disabled person Sarah, a 28-year-old American girl, knew a tetraplegic 30-year-old boy called Luca on the internet and they fell in love. While Marco is Lorenza’s husband. She is a mother in the wheelchair and former top model from Ravenna. Emiliano and Chiara met in 2012 on the Mugello circuit and had Read More.

Double hand transplant gives little Zion a new life A US boy who made history as the world's first child to have a double hand transplant is now swinging a baseball bat well. It is two years since Zion Harvey, who is now 10, was given new hands, and his doctors say they are amazed by and incredibly proud of Read More.

The road is clear for the Deaflympics 2017 The Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey have begun. The event, now in its 23rd year will run from July 18 to 30, 2017. Participants include about 5 thousand athletes from 90 nations. These races are not included in the traditional Paralympic Games due to the length of time the event has Read More.

People with disabilities more than twice as likely to be victims of violent crime Between 2011 and 2015, U.S. people with disabilities ages 12 and older were victimized at two-and-a-half times the rate of the general population, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics. Among people with disabilities, the agency found that individuals with cognitive issues Read More.

A tactile comic book for the blind There is also a tactile comic with haut-relief in the 57the International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Designed by Max (who is the cartoonist Francesc Capdevila, winner of the 2007 National Award for Comic in Spain), the drawings were created in collaboration with the participants who are blind, Read More.