Italians think twice before trying to use Parent Alienation Syndrome before a Judge

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.30

Parental Alienation is not a clinically documentable illness. It is instead, a series of behaviors that one parent uses to push away or neutralize the other parent. At least, that is what a decree from the Court of Milan, Italy claims. The woman in question was accused as being the primary cause of the child’s negative and distorted view of the father. The fear and refusal of the father on the part of the daughter, was not at all substantiated by her own personal experience with her dad. Instead, these sentiments were a direct cause of the mother’s inability to transmit a positive and realistic image of the father to her. And, according to the court, this constitutes criminal behavior rather than signs of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS), which is a controversial, and entirely hypothetical psychological dynamic, seeing as, to date, no scientifically proven means exists for confirming its diagnosis.