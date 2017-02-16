Italians ready to move abroad for work but don’t speak other languages

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.02.16

Among the Europeans, the Italians are the most eager to go abroad to seek employment: almost 9 out of 10 (88 %). These are the latest data that emerged from a study “European Workforce 2017” undertaken by, Adp, a multinational leader in human resources. The number of Italians ready to leave their country leap off the page: one out of three say they’d like to go to Germany, but, at the same time, 30 % declare that foreign languages pose a problem. The research looked at a sample of over 10,000 workers throughout Europe, and the Italians were at the top of the list for those who would like to transfer abroad. With Polacks and Spaniards not far from them. At the bottom of the list were the French and the English. However, when we talk about those who would be willing to move to Italy, the data are quite different: only 3% of Germans and 4 % of the English find Italy attractive for potential employment opportunities. The data point to a clear paradox: the Italians are the most willing to leave their country in search of a work, but they have serious deficis with foeign language skills.

