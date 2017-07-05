Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europe

Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europeby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.05
Italy takes first place in the list of European countries with populations that eat too much. Though surprising, at global level, the country came after only Israel and the United States, who topped the list. The Food Sustainability Index created by the Fondazione Barilla and The Economist Intelligence Unit, took into consideration two specific parameters. The first, the percentage of the population that is overweight in the age range 2-18. Then, they looked at the percentage of citizens in the over-20 age category that were obese, or at least with above normal body weight. What pushed Italy to the top of the list were the excessive kilograms carried by young people, who ended up being 1/4 of the under-18 group. And then, the extremely low propensity for sports eliminated the benefits of the healthy, balanced Mediterranean Diet that Italy is known for. In fact, only 36% of the Italians examined met the recommended number of hours for weekly physical exercise. A result that was extremely far from those ahead of Italy on the list for this factor, such as Russia, the UK, Argentina or France.
