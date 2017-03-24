Italians always more convinced of a united Europe

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.24

More than 3 out of 4 Italians are in favor of a common European Community, with shared institutions (76%). The highest percentage of those in favor (87%), is found in the 18-34 age group. The majority also claims to feel very or somewhat “European” (69.3%), with a significant difference between men and women (73.9% vs. 65.1%) and young as opposed to less young , with 77.8% of the under-34 group compared to 65.1% of those over 55.



At least this is the snapshot of Italians that emerges from a survey exploring the views of Italians about Brussels, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Rome Treaty, March 25th, 1957. Compared to Italy at the time of the signing, citizens of the peninsula are more in favor than they were then. At that time 71% spoke of the “United States of Europe”, seeing the unification of the Old Continent as a way to avoid future military conflict and as a way to stimulate economic growth. Today, taking into consideration the present financial crisis, 43.6% of Italians thinks that things would be worse for the country if it had not been part of the European Union. While, the other half is split in two equal parts: with 22.9% declaring that things would be better if Italy were outside of the EU and 24.8% stating that things would be the same, either way. As for those who think things would be worse, it is interesting to note that in the Center, 49.7% of those interviewed were of that opinion, while the other maxi-areas who felt this way were represented by 41% in the Northwest and 43.8% in the Northeast.