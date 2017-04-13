Italian young entrepreneurs employ 1 million people

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.13

In Italy, business owners under 35 employ 1 million people. Of which 145,000 in the Lombardy Region, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce of Milan. Along with the Lombard capital, the Italian cities where there are the majority of young entrepreneurs are Rome and Naples. The sectors where young entrepreneurship is more widespread are trade (236,000 employees, 25,000 in Naples, 16,000 in Rome and 10,000 in Milan), catering (161,000, of which 11,000 in Rome, 10,000 in Milan, 8,000 in Naples), construction (126,000 of which more than 7,000 in Milan and Rome, 6,000 in Naples) and manufacturing (105,000, of which 7,000 in Naples, 4,000 in Prato, Florence, Milan, Bari, over 3,000 in Brescia and Turin and almost 3,000 in Bergamo and Salerno). In total, the Italian companies run by people aged under 35 are 534,000 (75,000 in Lombardy).