Italian women better hold off on badmouthing mother-in-law in front of kids

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.04

In Italy, using harsh language about your husband’s mother, in front of small children can be considered defamation. Because, even very young children are able to perceive the lack of values contained in words pronounced by adults in their presence, especially if certain base elements and commonly used vulgar expressions are being uttered. And, even if they don’t know the precise meaning, they are able to remember the expressions and re-use them at another time, making reference to the fact that they heard them from others. This is precisely what the Supreme Judges expressed in their rejection of an appeal advanced by a woman who had received an earlier sentence for having used offensive language in reference to her mother-in-law, in front of her children. The Supreme Court did not accept the justification of the woman, who claimed that the grandmother’s reputation was not compromised, seeing as her children were so young, only 2 and 4 years old. In fact, they explained that even in this case, one of the key elements of defamation did indeed still exist: the communication to a number of people.