Italian women abandoning housewife profession

Destroying the myth that having a period makes you less competent A new study offers some quality research to destroy the myth of the woman turned incompetent by her period. Published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience the study took dozens of women and tested their cognitive abilities several times over the course of two consecutive menstrual cycles. The researchers found no Read More.

Record number of women in France’s National Assembly Emmanuel Macron after having claimed victory at the Elyseé can now be confident about his dominance in the Assemblée Nationale as well. On Sunday, June 18th, in the secound round of the legislative elections, he won an absolute majority of representative seats. Among the many changes that he brings with Read More.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to include more mixed gender events Female athletes will have the most opportunities to compete yet in the 2020 Olympic Games, both with other female athletes and with male athletes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved last Friday a program for the Tokyo Games that features 18 mixed-gender events, double the amount from the Rio Olympics Read More.

The ancestor to today’s fire fighters in London In 1982 Josephine Reynolds was the very first woman to be admitted to Britains corps of Fire Figthers. Her story can be read in the pages of the recently published, Fire Woman, her autobiography. At the age of 17, she asked to be admitted to the squad of firefighters in Read More.

Now women have joined U.S. Infantry One Station Unit Training On May 19, 2017, the U.S.Army graduated its first gender-integrated Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT). In the new integrated infantry companies, women and men train together in mixed-gender squads from before dawn until after dusk: practicing the same raids, kicking in the same doors, doing the same push-ups when Read More.