Italian university students might be able to retire earlier someday

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.03

It appears that #RiscattaLaurea ( RedeemingDegree)is receiving attention from Italy’s current government. In fact, the country’s Undersecretary of Economics, Pier Paolo Beretta has granted interviews in the national press and on his formal website to discuss the battle that he has been waging since April of this year. The issue is whether students will someday be able to include their years of study in calculations of actual years worked. The government assured those who have received their under graduate degree and students who are working towards one at the moment, that despite the failure of the country’s Ministry of Instruction University and Research (MIUR) to move forward on these discussion, the option will receive serious consideration. The aim is to allow students to gain credits for the years of university study at some point in the future, without having to pay an enormous sum to do so. However, the government was quick to point out that if these new measures are passed, they would only apply to students born from 1980 on, because it would cost too much to make the program retroactive.