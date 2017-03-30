Italian TV programs that are the most gay-friendly

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.30

Online voting for the the 2° edition of the Italian Diversity Media Awards (DMA) 2017 will open April 1st. The awards promoted by the Association “Diversity” recognize content and characters (from preceding year) that represented people and stories from the LGBTI community in the most respectful manner. The categories are: Best Film, Best Italian Tv Series, Best Foreign Tv Series, Best Tv Program, Best Radio Program, Best Advertisement, Influencer of the Year, and Person of the Year. In addition, there are 5 special Awards of Recognition: Young Media that will be awarded by high-school students, and 4 awards that belong to the category “information”: Best News program, Best Informational program, Best Informative Article, and Best Article pertaining to Customs/Traditions. The DMA will be awarded on May 29th in Milan.

