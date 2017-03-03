Italian teachers do not want to accompany kids on field trips

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.03

In Italy, this year, 2 students out of 5 will not be going on any field trips. One might think family economics is to blame (16% of the cases). Instead, the fact is that schools are unable to find teachers willing to accompany kids, in 39% of the cases. But many kids are not willing to give up on the idea of travelling, and have either organized their own trips (a little less than half): 22% have already left or are leaving with their parents, and the remaining 20% are going with friends. To the contrary, 58% have decided to just accept their fate and stay home. These are the data released by Skuola.net, that interviewed around 3,000 students in middle and high-school, on the occasion of a renewal of the collaboration between the Italian Ministry of Education and the State Police, to guarantee safety during educational trips. The initiative, launched last year, makes sure that the means of transportation used on these trips are safe, with specific control by the appropriate authorities.