Italian tax collection agency lets families enjoy Christmas

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.22

The Italian state-owned tax collection agency, Equitalia, will refrain from sending out penalty notices for back-taxes for 15 days during the Christmas holidays. As many as 380,000 notices will be put on hold (out of a total of 450,000). Families owing taxes will get a reprieve from December 24th – January 8th. An entire block will not be possible, so some unfortunate individuals will receive notification by certified email. This initiative was meant to improve the relationship between citizens and the tax collection bodies.