Italian students in earthquake regions will have a different procedure for senior state exams

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.23

Good news for Italian high school students coming from regions affected by arthquakes that occurred throughout the country, beginning in late summer and continuing into early 2017. The government Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) decided to organize the judging commissions differently for the high-schools in the Italian regions of Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche e Umbria, whose senior students will take the final state exam. They will be entirely internal (maximum of 6), as opposed to having some external judges, the standard practice. The President of the state exam commission will still be able to come from outside of the institution, and will be nominated by or coming from the General Directorate of the Scholastic Region (executive role). This decision was made in an attempt to render students less anxious about the exam, seeing as they have undergone great stress and trauma from the continued seismic activity throughout the entire territory since august.