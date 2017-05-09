Italian students get ready for the maturity exam

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.09

Italian students are getting ready to take the end of year high school maturity exams, that take place nationally. The latest data prepared by the Ministry of Education, University and Research indicate that a total of 505, 263 are preparing for the exams (though this figure does not include those who not be admitted to the exams due to poor grades). More than 25,000 classes are involved with 12,675 commissions that will be evaluating the students. This year, in planning the dates and operational logistics of the national exams, special consideration will be given to the regions in Italy most heavily hit by earthquakes in this last period: Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche, and Umbria. These regions will not bring in external members to participate in the commissions, with the exception of the President. In addition to this information, the subjects chosen for the first and second part of the exam were announced by the Ministry and a video was released to ensure assistance up until the time they get their diploma. The education Ministry’s social network channels will also feature numerous online materials and tutorials over the next weeks leading up to the maturity exam.