Italian students from technical institutes find work more easily

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.12

In Italy, more than 79% of students who enroll in technical institutes (ITS) find work one year after graduation. And as high as 87.5% of these students finds work in the field in which they earned their degree. This positive result has just been published in the National Monitor 2017, undertaken by an Italian body called Indire (National Institute for Documentation of Innovation and Educational Research). The report examined 2,374 students of ITS who completed their course of study in 2015. In addition, data revealed that the majority of those with employment had received contracts with a specified duration (667), while the remaining had received automatically renewed contracts (493) and apprenticeships (228).

