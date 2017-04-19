Italian students are among the most stressed out in the world

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.19

Italian students are among the most stressed out in the world. At least, that is what a study conducted by OSCE on scholastic well-being revealed. According to the experts in Paris, in fact, Italian kids feel particularly tense and anxious when they have to prepare for a written or oral exam.As high as 56.4% of adolescent Italians feel this way as compared to the average OCSE figure of 37% and slightly inferior to the Chinese (57%). However, 70% of the Italians students declared a strong feeling of insecurity when it came to their school performance: here too, much higher than the average OCSE figure of 56% and very far from the Dutch and English. There are two main reasonscited for this. First, the fear of getting a bad grade (85%) and, second, due to an overall feeling of being powerless in front of a difficult question (77%). Feelings that are not at all present with this level of stress for other countries, with an average of 66% for the first and 52% for the second.