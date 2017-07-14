Italian schools under observation to guarantee disabled pupils’ rights

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.14

A monitoring campaign across Italy to check the real inclusion of disabled people at school. It was launched by the National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities (ANFFAS) and aims at finding out all the possible injustices and obstacles that students with disabilities can encountered during the next school year, which will start in just a month. For example, to check if the support hours allocated to the pupil are those he/she need and if they will be guaranteed over the year; if it will be allowed to disabled kids to go on the school trip with their classmates without any problems; if the Individual Educational Plans will be drafted in time and then respected. This is a project which stems from the growing families’ need to see their children’s rights recognized, as no one is more willing to passively accept further shortages of the Italian education system.