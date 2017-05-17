Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.17

“You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian schools. The initiative was launched on occasion of the Day Against Homophobia, to take place on May 17th. For the first time in Italy, the Education Ministry, Department of Equal Opportunity, and a number of lgbt associations have created a network for this ad hoc project, against discrimination associated with sexual orientation. In the video, written and created by the Institute Cine-tv Roberto Rossellini of Rome, you hear virtual voices hurling insults and a mounting crescendo. And, when things seem as if they are going to get worse, someone arrives with the hashtag #IoStoConTe (I’m with you).