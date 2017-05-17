Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying

Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullyingby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.17
“You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian schools. The initiative was launched on occasion of the Day Against Homophobia, to take place on May 17th. For the first time in Italy, the Education Ministry, Department of Equal Opportunity, and a number of lgbt associations have created a network for this ad hoc project, against discrimination associated with sexual orientation. In the video, written and created by the Institute Cine-tv Roberto Rossellini of Rome, you hear virtual voices hurling insults and a mounting crescendo. And, when things seem as if they are going to get worse, someone arrives with the hashtag #IoStoConTe (I’m with you).
Italy has now a law to fight cyberbullyingThe law on cyberbullying is now a reality in Italy. It was approved unanimously, after three years of discussion, by the Chamber of Deputies with 432 yes. Just one non-voter. The text presents important news in matter of protection of children victims of abuses and aggressions via Internet. Firstly, the Read More...
Three primary victims of Revenge PornDisabled, adolescent and homosexual. These are the three categories most targeted by “revenge porn”. The phenomenon whereby an “ex” posts intimate images over the web without consent in for purposes of retaliation. At least this is what Australian researchers from Monash University revealed after having conducted an analysis of a Read More...
Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trendThe latest danger online for teenagers is represented by a game called Blue Whale Game. A popular activity coming from Russia, similar to the older Neknominate, it consists of inviting a user on the social networks to participate over a period of 50 days, in a variety of dangerous challenges, Read More...
Pet therapy to fight bullying at schoolPet therapy courses as part of the academic program to prevent bullying. Thanks to dogs that are able to facilitate socialization and healthy exchange among students. This initiative is sponsored by the Spanish association Entrecanes to guarantee a positive and reciprocal experience among the kids. The multidisciplinary team of psychologists, Read More...
Bullies and their victims obsessed with cosmetic surgeryBullies and their victims are obsessed with cosmetic surgery much more than their peers. A truth emerged by a study carried out by the University of Warwick, that has monitored the trend in the USA. Results of interviews and analysis have shown that 11.5% of bullies and 3.4% of their Read More...
Violence on the decline among American youthsIn the USA, youth violence is declining. This according to a study carried out at the Boston Univeristy. Between 2002 and 2014, the leader author Salas-Wright and his colleagues found a 29% decrease in the relative proportion of young people involved in violence in the United States. In detail, the Read More...