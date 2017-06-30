Italian restaurants are in the hands of young people

Italian restaurants are in the hands of young peopleby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.30
Young people are essential for Italian coffee bars and restaurants. The numbers tell the story. Under-30 somethings make up 53.2% of the employees in these businesses, which translates to a total of 309,000 workers, of which 49.2% are female and 50.8% male. Paradoxically, however, business owners in this sector have launched an alarm regarding a serious shortage of employees. Especially, cooks, waiters, and bartenders, all of whom were almost impossible to find in 2016. First, because there were too few candidates altogether (31.5%), but secondly, because those who did show up for an interview were lacking the necessary skills (68.5%). These are some of the data that emerged in the meeting of the Italian Federation of Public Concerns (FIPE). The meeting which was recently held in Rome was titled “Active Politics: from words to facts. Actors, instruments, and forms of collaboration”. Information was given at the meeting on the 1, 821 individuals between the ages of 18 – 35 who participated in a special internship program in 183 businesses throughout Italy during the period 2015-17. The initiative was launched by ANPAL Servizi.
