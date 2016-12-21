Italian researcher wins award for her early diagnosis of autism

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

Siblings of children with autism often have difficulties distinguishing sounds. This anomaly is already present in their first 12 months of life. A young Italian researcher, Valentina Riva, of the Italian research institute in Lecco, Italy (IRCCS Medea of Lecco) won a prestigious award, the Lia Vassena Investigators Award, precisely for this work in early detection of autism in high-risk children: those with siblings already having been diagnosed. The award was created last year by the Italian Association of Reserch on Autism, in honor of the premature passing of a noted Italian researacher, to award excellent work in this area being done by researchers under 40.”Additional elaboration of these data could give us a scientific base for early interventions targeted to to specific individuals with autism “, explained Valentina Riva.