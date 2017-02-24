Italian region with highest drug consumption

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.24

Lombardy is the Italian region with the highest drug consumption in the country. With a steady increase of the number of people who turn to drugs, especially among the new generation. Each year 45,000 young people throughout the territory participate in the 21 activities based on a “harm reduction” approach with the program “Reduction of the Damage and the Risks”. Though not addicted, these young people can have acute or chronic physical or psychiatric problems due to drug use. Specific data have been recently published by the CNCA (Coordinamento Nazionale Comunità di Accoglienza) of the Lombardy region, working for years on developing interventions in the field of addiction, to safeguard the health of individuals and of the population in general. Thanks to the early intervention on the part of citizens to address the needs of those with addiction problems and to the willingness to facilitate support for these individuals who are often fragile and can suffer from social exclusion.