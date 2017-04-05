Italian region of Umbria approves law against homophobia

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.05

Umbria sent a loud and clear “no” to any form of homophobia and transphobia. Yesterday evening, the regions’s “regulation against discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation” was approved by the Regional Council, with 15 votes in its favor coming from the majority center-left party and Movimento 5 Stelle; 5 votes against and 1 abstention. So, Italy’s central region finally has a document that guarantees protection of all individuals in the LGBT community and ensures the equal dissemination of all regional services. In addition a watch-dog instrument will be created to monitor fair practices throughout the region. The Umbrian LGBT association Omphalos declared on its Fb page: “10 hard, long, years, but Umbria finally took this step forward for fighting discrimination against LGBT community members. Today, April 4th, 2017, the law against homotransphobia was passed and our Umbria became a place that protects everyone, by promoting education about differences and by applying it to a future without discrimination. Today, a bigger rainbow hangs over our Umbria”.