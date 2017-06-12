Italian privacy Authority admonishes parents for posting selfies with children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.12

Vertiginous growth of online child pornography and especially on the dark web. The figures speak for themselves. In 2016, as many as 2 million images regarding minors were censured: almost double the number in the preceding year. An increase that has many people worried, and one that was due, in part, to a significant contribution of parents, even if they were largely unaware of this fact. Thanks to their posting images of their young children over the social networks. At least, this is the position of the Italian Data Protection Authority, in its most recent report to the Chamber of Deputies on this issue. The Authority sent a clear message to parents within the pages of this report, to avoid as much as possible putting their little ones at the mercy of those who, behind the scenes, play a major role in the “Big Brother” aspect of the Web.