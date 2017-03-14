Italian prisons full of detainees convicted for drug-related offenses.

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.14

Italy is still the country with the highest percentage of prisoners convicted for drug-related offenses. According to a recent report of the Council of Europe, which analyzed the figures relating to 2015, in fact, in Italy more than 31% of detainees were convicted for this kind of offences. Against an average, in the 47 countries considered, of 18.7%. After Italy, we find Georgia with 30.8%, followed by Azerbaijan (28.4%), Estonia (28.3%), Cyprus (27.5%), Luxembourg (26.2%) and Montenegro (25.1%).

