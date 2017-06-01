Italian police offers advice about combating dangers of Blue Whale

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.01

Talk directly and openly with your kids about Blue Whale and get them to share their ideas about it. This is one suggestion offered to parents by the Italian police to help them understand the best way to prevent their children’s participation in this horrible trend, born in Russia: one that convinces kids to get involved in self-harm practices and extremely dangerous activities that can even end in suicide. The main objective is to send a message loud and clear to all young people: “No challenge that questions the value of your own life is valid”. And should anyone find themselves involved directly or indirectly with this kind of situation, presented by “Blue Whale”, the first thing to do is to break one of key rules of this crazy “game” and speak with a parent or any adult as soon as possible.