Italian physician at fault for not prescribing amniocentesis

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.06

In Italy, the obstetrician who does not prescribe amniocentesis is responsible for the birth of a child with Down’s Syndrome. Regardless of whether the mother would have opted to continue with her pregnancy in the event of a positive result. In this specific case, the mother is accusing the doctor of not having allowed her to continue her pregnancy with the knowledge that she was expecting a child with trisomy 21. In other words, the knowledge of this fact beforehand would have spared her the “surprise” effect at the moment of the birth, which caused her great psycho-physical duress, as well as an anxious-depressive state with neuroses. This is why the Italian Supreme Court struck down the sentence from an earlier Appeals Court (of Catania), that had rejected the parent’s case against the physician, that requested compensation. Earlier, the doctor had been absolved from any responsibility with the simple aphorism: “seeing as you would have decided to not abort, the fact that I had not recommended amniocentesis had no bearing on the outcome.“