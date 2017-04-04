Italian parents use the Internet to obtain vaccine information

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.04

The vast majority of Italian parents look for information on the internet before deciding whether to vaccinate their children or not (80%). They don’t consult only institutional or scientific websites, but also social networks, forums and blogs. And often, they confess, the information they find through these unofficial channels have a negative connotation towards vaccines. And this is one of the causes of the decrease below the critical threshold of 95% of the percentage of vaccine coverage in children under the age of 24 months. The alarm was launched by the Ministry of Health, which decided to dedicate its latest report to this topic.