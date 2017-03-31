Italian parents think twice before posting private matters involving kids on Fb

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.31

In Italy, a mother is not allowed to publish family matters that violate the privacy of kids on Facebook, especially if they are minors. Not even if her profile is visible only to a restricted circle of virtual friends. At least this is the opinion expressed by the Italian authority for the protection of personal data, that examined the case of a woman who shared over Facebook two divorce sentences, from the Tivoli court, involving her ex-husband. It just so happens that these court documents contained sensitive information about intimate family details, specifically involving their minor daughter. The governing authority for data protection highlighted the fact that the closed nature of the Fb profile could not be guaranteed, seeing as it could be modified as “open” or “closed” at any moment by the profile author. Consequently, this would then grant any “friend” to see the contents of the page in question, to the point that it could conceivably be seen by all Fb users.