by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.04
Italian municipalities celebrate “I light up with Erasmus” initiative
Italy is celebrating 30 years of Erasmus too. The European Union (EU) program that allowed so many young people spend a period abroad during their university studies, has been cited as actually contributing to helping students find work after college. To celebrate this important program, on the occasion of the Europe Day, on May 9th, many municipalities throughout the nation have decided to adhere to the “I light up with Erasmus” initiative, by projecting the Erasmus logo on their most noted monuments. The aim is to increase the visibility of Erasmus by involving all regions: acknowledging the precious role of local administrations in diffusing the numerous opportunities that the EU offers to the new generations.

