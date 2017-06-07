Italian moms bring their “mothers’ rights’ claims to Parliament

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.07

“We want an Italy that takes mothers into consideration“. This is the appeal that closed the session of Italy’s initiative Mamme in Parlamento, a day dedicated to dialogue among working moms and Italian institutions, that took place yesterday, on June 6th, inside the Parliament building located in Campo di Marzio, Rome. The focus of the encounter was how best to balance work and family life. Many ideas were shared within the exhaustive debate organized by the agency, Fattore Mamma, together with the association, Italian Digital Revolution: day care for all family budgets, parent-leave for moms and dads, as well as acceleration of and increased accessibility to healthcare services for expecting mothers. But, most of all, the mothers want economic and structural incentives that allow working from home. Especially because mothers with children are extremely tech-savvy. Data emerged during the day in Parliament that attested to a percentage of mothers, as high as 92%, who actively use smartphones, tablets, and PCs. And, who use internet and social networks with ease. An enormous potential that is giving rise to an ever-increasing number of women-owned digital enterprises – for example selling hand-made objects through Facebook. Initiatives that contribute to more productivity at work and at home, thanks to flexibility from all points of view as demonstrated yesterday by two entrepreneurs, Federica Piccinini and Barbara Damiano, who built their profession around a simple, online Blog.