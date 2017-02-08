Italian member of Ladri di Carrozzelle, Sanremo 2017 guests, commits suicide

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.08

Pietro Petrullo, percussionist of the group Ladri di Carrozzelle (Wheelchair Thieves), killed himself in his house in Rome, Italy. The band, originally formed in the ‘80s of 8 band members with disabilities, became famous in the ‘90s. They were invited as guests to this year’s Sanremo, to play in the final evening of the well-known, Italian musical competition. The members of the group, today numbering about 20 individuals with different handicaps, were shocked by the news of Petrullo’s death. The hallmark of the group is its type of rock, referred to as “sbrock”, open to musicians with all types of disabilities and to all types of musical influence as well. However, their vivacious and “up-beat” performance style has attracted many fans. Paolo Falessi, one of the band’s founders declared: “Despite his immense suffering, Pietro was extraordinary because he always encouraged others. He loved his friends, and playing music with us. We’ll be going to Sanremo to honor him, each of us with a broken heart, but, we will give it our all”.