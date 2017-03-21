Italian Judges have it all wrong when it comes to mature parents

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.21

A recent Danish study adds fuel to the fire already spread in Italy over a court sentence that denied elderly parents legal rights over their daughter due to their being “too old”. The results of the super-study conducted by the University of Aarhus with a sample of di 4,700 mothers of different ages, prove the Italian judges’ hypothesis is clearly contrasted by the data. It emerged that “mature” moms, compared to the younger ones, were more suited to their role. Because they were more tollerant and had better training for dealing with stressful situations. In addtion, with respect to their competitors, those who had more years under their belts appeared to be more authoritative and able to give their children the right balance between freedom and limits to respect. The younger mothers, on the other hand, were more permissive and less capable of managing their children’s deviant behaviors.