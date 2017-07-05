Italian hospital performs highest number of pediatric transplants in Europe

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.05

Bambino Gesù located in Rome, is the only pediatric hospital in Europe that is able to perform every type of transplant that exists today. Gaining maximum visibility in the world press recently for its offer to assist little Charlie Gard, the hospital recently published data regarding the number of transplants completed in 2016, which amounted to 339: an increase of +4% compared to the preceding year. More specifically, 167 transplants of bone marrow; 67 homografts, 29 kidneys (of which 8 from living donors), 26 livers (of which 2 from live donors), 22 corneas, 12 hearts (plus 9 of artificial organs), 11 amniotic membranes and 5 lungs. In addition, this hospital takes care of the largest number of young patients with rare diseases (not only pediatric) recorded nationally, a total of 9,600 cases. These recently published data attest to the efficiency of this institution that assists not only these little patients, but also their family members. In fact adding up the total number of nights dedicated to the 3,700 families assisted last year alone, the number comes to 93,120 free nights of assistance.