Italian healthcare professionals increasingly among anti-vaccine activists

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.04

In Italy, 30% of those who should be protecting the health of citizens has personal doubts about vaccines. And even worse, half of healthcare personnel and the patients believe that the risk of contracting these illnesses without this type of prevention is low. These are the words pronounced by the President of Ipasvi (the Italian Federation of Nurses) according to which ignorance, the greatest enemy at the moment, is little by little, impacting the professionalism of those who are called upon to care for and assist the population. It is true that skepticism surrounding immunization is spreading like wild fire. The Censis, for example, has recently revealed that the vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV) is increasingly demonized. In fact, 34% of mothers of daughters confessed to being expressly advised against it, by healthcare professionals themselves. A notably higher percentage than the one recorded in 2011, when the figure was at 25.6%.

